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Scooby-Doo Origins: Netflix Unveils Title & First Photo for Live-Action Series

by Regina Avalos,

Scooby-Doo Origins TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

The Netflix Scooby-Doo series has a title. The live-action prequel series will be called Scooby-Doo Origins. The series has started production in Atlanta.

Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Maxwell Jenkins, and Paul Walter Hauser star in the series, which will show the origins of Mystery Inc.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

The premiere date for Scooby-Doo Origins will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Scooby-Doo? Will you watch the new Netflix prequel series?


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