Reasonable Doubt: Season Four; Recurring Cast Announced for Hulu Legal Drama Series

Reasonable Doubt is returning for a fourth season, and Hulu has announced the new faces who will recur in the upcoming season.

La La Anthony, Rutina Wesley, Taylor Polidore Williams, DeVaughn Nixon, and Alexxis Lemire will be recurring guest stars on the legal drama. It was also revealed that viewers will see the return of Morris Chestnut, Joseph Sikora, and Brandee Evans.

Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, and Keith Arthur Bolden star in the series, which follows criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Corinealdi) in Los Angeles.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming season:

“After a brutal attack leaves Jax’s family and newly minted law firm shaken, nothing feels certain, especially their future. With Jax’s most loyal client at the center of a spiraling media disaster, The Stewart Firm is thrust into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival … or collapse of the firm. As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: Can they rebuild in time, or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?

La La Anthony recurs as Melina Cropper, Eric’s first wife who is ride or die until she’s not.

Rutina Wesley recurs as Desiree Grant, a no-nonsense entertainment journalist known for her fearless approach and exposing problematic high-profile figures.

Taylor Polidore Williams recurs as Brooke Cropper, Eric’s second wife who is just as calculating as her husband and is methodically preparing for a heated divorce.

DeVaughn Nixon recurs as Tyger Cropper, Eric’s younger brother and A&R manager for his record label.

Alexxis Lemire recurs as Layla Love, a singer signed under Eric Cropper’s record label.

The premiere date for season four of Reasonable Doubt will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch its fourth season?