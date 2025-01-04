Wednesday TV Ratings: NCIS: Origins, Chicago Med, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The Real Full Monty, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Menu

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: (none)Specials: 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction and The Real Full Monty. Reruns: NCIS: Origins, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

