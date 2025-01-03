American Primeval: Netflix Releases Mature-Rated Trailer for New Limited Series

American Primeval arrives on Netflix next week, and the streaming service has released a new mature-rated trailer for the Western limited series. Six episodes were produced for the series. Photos and additional details for the series were released in October.

Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Derek Hinkey, Joe Tippett, Jai Courtney, Preston Mota, Shawnee Pourier, and Shea Whigham star in the brutal drama set in the American West.

Kim Coates, Lucas Neff, Kyle Davis, Tokala Black Elk, Nick Hargrove, Irene Bedard, Nanabah Grace, Alex Breaux, Dominic Bogart, Alex Fine, Kip Weeks, and Jeremiah Bitsui also appear in the series.

Netflix teases that “civilization and civilized are two different words entirely” with the trailer’s release. Check out the preview for American Primeval below. The series arrives on January 9th.

