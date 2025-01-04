Grosse Pointe Garden Society: NBC Releases Sneak Peek of New Drama from Good Girls Creators

Grosse Pointe Garden Society arrives on NBC in February, and viewers are getting their first look at the series from the creators of Good Girls. The network has released a sneak peek of the new drama.

AnnaSophia Robb, Melissa Fumero, Ben Rappaport, Aja Naomi King, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis, and Felix Wolfe star in the series, which follows four members of a suburban garden club who find themselves involved in a murder.

NBC shared the following about the upcoming series:

“When four members of a suburban garden club get entangled in a scandalous murder, they’re forced to bury the body – in their own well-manicured flower beds. In this juicy new drama from the creators of Good Girls, everyone’s got dirt… but some secrets never stay buried.”

Grosse Pointe Garden Society premieres on February 23rd. The sneak peek for the series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new NBC series when it arrives next month?