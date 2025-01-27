Bar Rescue: Season 10; Paramount Network Reality Series Renewed Ahead of Season Nine Premiere

Fans of Bar Rescue do not have to worry about the series ending anytime soon. The series has been renewed for a tenth season before its season nine premiere next month.

Jon Taffer will return to host season 10, and he said the following about the series’ renewal in a statement released by Paramount Network:

“One of the best parts of my job is hugging bar owners at the end of each episode and seeing them embrace a fresh start for their business – and their lives. For over a decade, we’ve empowered bar owners, employees, and their communities to rediscover their potential. This milestone reflects the dedication, passion, and resilience of everyone involved. I am profoundly grateful to Paramount Network for being an unwavering partner in this journey and for giving us the platform to continue transforming struggling businesses into inspiring success stories.”

Taffer helps bar and restaurant owners save their struggling businesses in the reality series. The premiere date for season 10 will be announced later. Season nine will arrive on February 23rd. A trailer and key art for Bar Rescue are below.

