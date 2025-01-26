The Diplomat: Season Three; Bradley Whitford Joins Allison Janney in the White House on Netflix Political Drama

The West Wing reunion on The Diplomat is getting just a bit bigger. Bradley Whitford will appear opposite Allison Janney in the Netflix drama created by Debora Cahn, also from the NBC series.

The deadline revealed that Whitford will play the First Gentleman for Janney’s President. Janney’s VP Grace Penn became President in the season two finale when the President of the United States suddenly died.

The Diplomat was renewed early for season three in October. Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh star in the political drama which follows Katherine “Kate” Wyler (Russell) after she is assigned to the United Kingdom as ambassador. Season three is currently filming in New York.

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

