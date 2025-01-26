Shifting Gears: Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) to Reunite with Tim Allen on ABC Sitcom

Nancy Travis is headed to ABC sitcom Shifting Gears. She will guest star on an upcoming episode of the sitcom reuniting her with former co-star Tim Allen. The two starred as husband and wife on Last Man Standing.

According to Us Weekly, Travis will play “a spirited widow named Charlotte, who connects with Allen’s character, Matt.”

Allen said the following about Travis:

“The Nancy Travis story is really, really clever. Nancy Travis once told me [something] after I called her during Last Man Standing. I said, ‘Have you talked to the girls [who play our daughters] over the summer?’ Then there’s this long pause and she goes, ‘Tim, these aren’t our daughters and I’m not actually your wife.’” She was so wonderful about it because sometimes when they were having trouble on the show, I’d go, ‘How do you think they feel?’ And she would respond, ‘Tim, they’re actors. We just read [what is on the page but] she’s not really that sad.”

The air date for the episode was not revealed. Shifting Gears airs on Wednesday nights on ABC.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Allen and Travis appear together on Shifting Gears?