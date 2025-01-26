Sweet Magnolias: Season Four; Netflix Releases Trailer and Photos for Drama Series’ Return

Sweet Magnolias is returning soon with its fourth season. Netflix announced the premiere date for season four with the release of a trailer and first-look photos.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Chris Medlin, Anneliese Judge, Brandon Quinn, and Dion Johnstone star in the series, which follows three women who have been friends since childhood living in South Carolina.

Netflix shared the following about season four:

“Come spend the holidays in Serenity, as Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones. As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and — as always — weekly margaritas.”

According to Tudum, showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson teased that season four will examine “the twists and turns of romance, the complexity of friendship, the surprises that pop up in life, and how all these things make us more grateful for the people who love us, the people who fight for and with us, and the people who can make us laugh, whatever we’re going through.”

The trailer and more photos for season four are below. The series returns on February 6th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix drama? Do you plan to watch season four?