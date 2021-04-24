Dancing with the Stars: Tom Bergeron Not Returning to ABC Series

Tom Bergeron may soon be back on television hosting a series, but it will not be Dancing with the Stars. Bergeron released a few teasers that started fans talking on social media, but he has since made it clear that he is not returning to the ABC series. Bergeron hosted the competition series for more than 400 episodes, since it began in 2005, but he and co-host Erin Andrews were dropped by the network in 2020.

Check out his teasers from his Twitter account about the ABC series and his return to television.

Another tease from Tom 😏 pic.twitter.com/kWkIBoFRng — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) April 23, 2021

Per Deadline, Bergeron said the following about his return to hosting:

“I am returning to hosting. That’s the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you. But it’s not going to be a show I previously hosted, however, it’s very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted.”

Fans of the former Dancing with the Stars host should know more next week. It is possible he could land a hosting position on a syndicated game show.

What do you think? Have you missed seeing Bergeron on your television screens? Would you watch him on another series?