Call the Midwife: Season 16, Prequel Series, and Feature Film Ordered by BBC

The world of Call the Midwife is being expanded. BBC has ordered a prequel series and announced a feature film for the series. Season 16 renewal is also guaranteed, with production on season 15 now underway. The series airs on PBS in the US.

Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Miranda Hart, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Ben Caplan, Max Macmillan, Linda Bassett, Annabelle Apsion, Leonie Elliott, Ella Bruccoleri, Daniel Laurie, Georgie Glen, Zephryn Taitte, Olly Rix, Megan Cusack, and Rebecca Gethings star in the series, which follows a group of midwives working in the East End of London during the 1960s and early 1970s.

According to BBC, showrunner Heidi Thomas teased that the film will have the midwives “take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape.”

The prequel series will feature “some familiar (if much younger) faces.”

The premiere date for the prequel series and more will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you watch Call the Midwife? Will you watch the new prequel series?