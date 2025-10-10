Death By Lightning: Netflix Releases Trailer & Key Art for Historical Drama Series

Death by Lightning will premiere next month, and viewers are now getting a closer look at the historical drama series about the assassination of President James Garfield. Netflix has released a trailer and new key art for the series.

Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman, Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham and Betty Gilpin star in the series, with Alistair Petrie, Archie Fisher, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ben Miles, Kyle Soller, Laura Marcus, Paula Malcomson, Shaun Parkes, Tuppence Middleton, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Željko Ivanek making guest-starring appearances. There are four episodes.

Netflix teased the following about the drama:

“Death by Lightning is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau – the man who would come to kill him.”

The series arrives on November 6th. Check out the new trailer and key art below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this limited Netflix series?