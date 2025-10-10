Cross: Season Two; Prime Video Releases Premiere Date & Teaser

Cross has its return date. Prime Video announced a February premiere date for season two of the series by releasing a teaser trailer.

Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill star in the series, with Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham joining for season two. The James Patterson novels inspire the series.

Prime Video shared the following about season two:

“Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by executive producer, showrunner, and writer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. The Washington, D.C. crime drama follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the minds of murderers in order to identify and catch them. In Season Two, Cross is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates.”

The series returns on February 11th. The teaser for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series?