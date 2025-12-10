The Upshaws: Part Seven; Netflix Releases Premiere Date & Trailer for Comedy’s Final Episodes

The Upshaws end is near. Netflix has announced the premiere date for part seven of the comedy series, along with a trailer. The series’ 12 final episodes arrive next month.

Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine star in the series, which follows a working-class family through the ups and downs of life. This season, Regina makes a run for offic,e and Bennie’s garage falls on hard times.

Netflix shared the following about the final season:

“Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family – wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.”

The trailer for the final season is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?