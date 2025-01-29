The Bachelor: Season 29 Ratings

The Bachelor series has been one of ABC’s most popular unscripted series for a long time and is the cornerstone of a very successful franchise. Is there any chance that The Bachelor will be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 30? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 29 follows Grant Ellis as he meets, courts, and weeds out 25 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 31-year-old day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey, Ellis was the runner-up pursuing Jenn Tran on the 21st season of The Bachelorette. Most of the action takes place in Los Angeles, but during the course of the season, Ellis and some of the contestants will visit Scotland, Madrid, Spain, and the Dominican Republic.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 28 of The Bachelor on ABC averaged a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.45 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 29, 2025, The Bachelor has not been cancelled or renewed for a 30th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

