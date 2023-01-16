Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 15, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Murray Bartlett, and Nick Offerman.

TV show description:

A post-apocalyptic drama series, The Last of Us TV show was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and is based on the 2013 video game.

The story takes place two decades after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel (Pascal) is a hardened middle-aged survivor who is tormented by trauma in his past. He’s tasked with smuggling a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone and across the United States.

What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey. To survive, they are forced to depend on one another and endure both brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

