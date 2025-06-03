Nobody Wants This: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed for Netflix Comedy Series

Nobody Wants This has its return date set. The series will premiere its second season in October. This return comes a year after Netflix renewed the romantic comedy series for a second season.

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Berman are returning for season two, which will continue to follow the unlikely romance of two very different people. Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed will make guest appearances in season two.

Netflix shared the following about the series created by Erin Foster:

“An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out – together – the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families – including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).”

The date announcement video from Netflix is below. The series returns on October 23rd.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?