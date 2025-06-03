Menu

Chopper Cops: Season Two Teaser Video Released by Paramount+

by Regina Avalos,

Chopper Cops TV Show on Paramount+: canceled or renewed?

Chopper Cops returns later this month with its second season, and Paramount+ has released a video teasing what is to come in the docuseries.

The 10-episode season will take viewers back in the air with the helicopter pilots from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in Florida.

Paramount+ shared the following about season two:

Chopper Cops returns with 10 new adrenaline-fueled episodes! This season, the action is faster, the stakes are higher, and the view from above with the Air 1 team has never been more intense – featuring high-speed pursuits of homicide suspects through swamps, the hunt for a wildfire arsonist, and more edge-of-your-seat missions.

Stream the new season June 17, exclusively on Paramount+.”

The teaser for season two is below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this docuseries? Do you plan to watch season two later this month?


