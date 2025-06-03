Shrinking: Season Three; Candice Bergen Joins Michael J. Fox as Guest on Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Shrinking has added another big name to its cast for season three. Candice Bergen joins Michael J. Fox as a guest star in the Apple TV+ series.

Jason Segel (above), Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley, and Christa Miller star in the series, which follows a therapist (Segel) who uses a unique approach to treating his patients.

Creator Bill Lawrence let Bergen’s appearance on Shrinking slip during an interview when talking about Michael J. Fox, according to Variety. He said, “He’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of my mentors. And man, what an inspiring dude, the way he’s living his life. So to get to have him back, working with him… I didn’t expect to have career highlights at this point in my career and I was on set about 10 days ago watching Harrison Ford and Mike Fox and Candice Bergen — oh a spoiler!”

The premiere date for season three of Shrinking will be announced later.

