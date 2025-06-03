Boston Blue: Maggie Lawson (Psych) Joins CBS’ Blue Bloods Spin-Off Series

Boston Blue has made another addition to its cast. Maggie Lawson is joining Donnie Wahlberg in the Blue Bloods spin-off series coming to CBS this fall. Ernie Hudson and Sonequa Martin-Green also star in the series.

Variety revealed the following about her role in Boston Blue:

“She will play Boston Police Department superintendent Sarah Silver, who is described as ‘well aware of the tightrope she can walk sometimes between her job and her family.’”

The series will follow NYPD Officer Danny Reagan after he takes a job with the Boston Police Department. The series will premiere on CBS this fall. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Blue Bloods spin-off series on CBS?