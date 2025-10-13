Star Trek: Starfleet Academy; Paramount+ Releases Premiere Date & Trailer

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has its premiere date. Paramount+ announced the series will arrive in January with the release of a trailer.

Stephen Colbert also announced in a separate video that he will be the voice of the Digital Dean of Students at Starfleet Academy, providing the cadets with the news they need to know throughout their day.

Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo star in the series, which follows a new group of cadets as they start their training.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY stars Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the Starfleet cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard, plus Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and guest stars Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti. Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series’ premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo and directed by Alex Kurtzman. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The trailer and Colbert’s video are below. The series will arrive on January 15th.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Star Trek series coming to Paramount+ in January?