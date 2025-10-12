A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: HBO Releases Premiere Date & Trailer for Game of Thrones Spin-Off Series

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms now has a premiere date. HBO released a trailer teasing the new January premiere date at New York Comic Con this weekend.

Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell star in the Game of Thrones prequel series set a century before the events of that series.

HBO shared the following about the series:

“HBO has released the official teaser for the original half-hour drama series A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS during a panel at New York Comic Con. From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. The six-episode season debuts SUNDAY, JANUARY 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will debut subsequent Sundays. A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Showrunner Ira Parker teased the following about the series to TV Line:

“I remember seeing Egg standing outside the stables as Dunk was riding in, and the way that it was lit, he seemed otherworldly,” the executive producer told TVLine exclusively at New York Comic Con. “It was like this alien entering. If you haven’t read the books, you don’t know where their stories are going to take you, but for some reason, you feel that this character is special.”

The trailer for the series is below.

