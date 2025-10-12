All Her Fault: Peacock Releases Trailer and Photos for Thriller Series

All Her Fault is coming soon, and now viewers are getting a closer look at the thriller series about a family’s worst nightmare – when a child goes missing. Peacock has released a trailer and first-look photos for the series.

Sarah Snook, Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara star in the six-episode series from Megan Gallagher.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“Marissa Irvine arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She doesn’t have Milo and has never heard of him. As every parent’s worst nightmare begins to unfold, new questions lead to deep secrets, revealing cracks in the Irvine’s seemingly perfect world until everything is left shattered.”

All Her Fault arrives on November 6th. The trailer and more photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it arrives on Peacock?