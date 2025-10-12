Next Level Baker: FOX Announces Premiere Date for Gordon Ramsey’s Holiday Baking Competition Series

Gordon Ramsey is bringing Next Level Baker to FOX this holiday season, and the network has announced a premiere date and the latest details about the baking competition series.

Carla Hall and Candace Nelson join Ramsey as co-mentors on the FOX series, which will arrive on December 4th and air over three weeks.

FOX shared the following about the series:

“Next Level Baker is full of frosty fun, arriving just in time to celebrate the most magical time of the year! Get ready for a ho-ho-whole lot of new twists on the classic Gordon Ramsay cooking competition series where bakers are challenged to create eye-popping festive holiday delights. It all starts with a sweet transformation of the franchise’s three iconic levels which become a breathtaking winter wonderland bursting with twinkling lights, shimmering snow and festive holiday spirit. Chef Ramsay is coming to town after scouring the country for the very best home, pro and social media bakers, all from different backgrounds and levels of expertise competing against one another, ready to sleigh the competition! Joined by two powerhouse chefs and entrepreneurs, television chef Carla Hall and Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson, Ramsay and his co-mentors come prepared to bring magical moments and surprises to their hand selected group of talented bakers and take them under their wings with hopes of heading into WINNER wonderland! Only one baker will rise to the top and walk away as the first ever Next Level Baker, winning $25,000 and a HexClad prize package. The all-new three-week special event series premieres on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c on FOX, FOX One and Next Day Hulu. Next Level Baker is produced by Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global and BiggerStage. Gordon Ramsay and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.”

