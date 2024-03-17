North of North: Mary Lynn Rajskub, Maika Harper, and More Cast in Netflix and CBC Comedy Series

North of North is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has announced the cast for the new comedy series as it starts production in Canada.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“A young Inuk mother wants to build a new future for herself, but it won’t be easy in her small Arctic town where everyone knows your business.”

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Maika Harper, Braeden Clarke, Jay Ryan, Kelly William, Zorga Qaunaq, Doreen Simmonds, and Tanya Tagaq are joining the previously cast Anna Lambe and Keira Cooper. Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril are behind the series which is being made in a partnership with CBC.

The pair said the following about the new series:

“We’ve already survived a blizzard during prep, so there’s no doubt our amazing cast and crew is ready to shoot a show in the Arctic. Also, a huge nakurmiik to our community of Iqaluit for being so welcoming – we couldn’t do this show without your support!”

The premiere date for North of North will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?