Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Three Renewal and Premiere Date Set for FOX Dating Reality Series

FOX is heading back to the countryside. Farmer Wants a Wife has been renewed for a third season on the network with a new host. The second season of 14 episodes finished airing in May.

A dating competition series, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. In season two, the bachelors are Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers, and Nathan Smothers. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding the one.

Airing on Thursday nights, the second season of Farmer Wants a Wife averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.83 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Jennifer Nettles hosted the first two seasons, while season three will be hosted by actor and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley. She is married to musician Brad Paisley.

“I enjoyed being myself in this show, which was a new experience for me with my first unscripted series. Because I’m a city girl who embraced the country life when I married my husband twenty-one years ago, I related to the allure of a farmer for these ladies. I really appreciate how dedicated this show and its producers are in helping these hopeful farmers and women find love,” said Williams-Paisley.

“We are thrilled to have Kimberly Williams-Paisley take the reins as our new host,” said Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network. “Given her wonderful presence as a talent and person, not to mention her unique love story, Kimberly is a perfect fit for this role and our network.”

The names of the new bachelor farmers have yet to be revealed, but FOX teased the new season this way:

The search for real love continues in Season Three as a new crop of farmers host a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living, as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever. The third season will dive deeper into the beauty and trials of homegrown love, and new twists will put relationships to the ultimate test. Along the way, the farmers and their daters hit the road as they travel to Alabama for a speed dating event, Tennessee for a country ball, and Texas for an overnight camping mixer. New this season, the final daters will bring their families back to the farms where their loved ones will experience first-hand what it is like living in the countryside. As the ladies immerse themselves in the realities of farm life, some will blossom while some will head out to pasture, and only time will tell if they have the patience, spirit and adaptability required to be a farmer’s wife.

Season three of Farmer Wants a Wife debuts on Thursday, March 20th.

