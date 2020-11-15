How will Queen Elizabeth handle the first female Prime Minister in the fourth season of The Crown TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Crown is cancelled or renewed for season five. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fourth season episodes of The Crown here.

Season four of The Crown stars Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Josh O’Connor, Emerald Fennell, Charles Dance, Gillian Anderson, and Emma Corrin. The historical drama unfolds during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Colman) of the United Kingdom, covering the events between 1977 and 1990. Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.





