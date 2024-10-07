SEAL Team: Scrapped Season Eight Plans Revealed; What Happened to the Paramount+ Movie?

SEAL Team has aired its series finale on Paramount+, and now the man in charge is revealing more about what might have happened next on the series if the series was renewed for an eighth season.

David Boreanaz, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Beau Knapp, Raffi Barsoumian, and Dylan Walsh star in the military drama, which follows the daily lives of a Navy SEAL unit.

The series ends with Boreanaz’s Jason as a part of the new Bravo team, with the rest of his old team heading off in different directions. According to TV Line, SEAL Team showrunner Spencer Hudnut said the following about what season eight would have looked like:

“That was going to be largely dictated by the contractual things you run into when you get to an end of a Season 7, the actors who have to come to a decision…. But when I originally broke this season, the end of the season was Jason and Mandy arriving in Afghanistan to go on this journey, this road to atonement for Jason, which we had to then kind of cram into the episode in a different way. My hope was to set them off on a path where Jason was on the road to figuring out a way to forgive himself, and wipe the stains of war off of him, but also land in a place where we could get them into trouble to start a potential Season 8 in a really big way.”

This might not be the last you see of these characters. A movie has been talked about. Deadline said the following about the status of that project:

“With no one killed off in the finale, and an overall uplifting ending that is ripe with possibilities and new beginnings, it’s possible for the procedural’s story to be revisited in the future. As previously noted, a stand-alone movie was announced in 2022, which hasn’t seen much headway. We hear it’s not dead, though it is not currently moving along the process to come to fruition.”

However, with the series now wrapped, it is possible those plans could move forward.

