PBS NewsHour: Judy Woodruff to Depart Series After 19 Years

PBS: NewsHour is losing its anchor. Judy Woodruff is departing the nightly news series after 19 years. She will last be seen on the news program at the end of 2022. No official announcements about who will replace the long-time anchor have been made yet, but early reports from the network have Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett taking over the series.

The news series started as the MacNeil/Lehrer Report in 1975, but it became the PBS Newshour in 2009. Woodruff said the following about leaving the news series, per Variety:

“I have loved anchoring this extraordinary program, initially with my dear friend Gwen Ifill. To follow in the footsteps of Jim Lehrer and Robert MacNeil has been the honor of a lifetime. Now, I am thrilled to be embarking on this new project to try to understand the most divided time in American politics since I started reporting. I want to listen to the American people themselves, in cities, small towns and rural areas, from one end of the country to the other, to ask them about their hopes and fears, how they see their role as citizens, and to have long conversations with people who’ve given these questions careful thought.”

Paula Kerger, president, and CEO of PBS, also spoke about the departure of Woodruff in a statement:

“Judy is an exceptional journalist, whose impartial reporting and integrity continue to set the standard for excellence. Judy is a trusted voice when trust is so very important, and we are thrilled that she will continue to serve audiences on PBS.”

What do you think? Are you surprised by the exit of Judy Woodruff from the PBS series? Do you plan to continue to watch after her exit?