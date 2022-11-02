Mayor of Kingstown: Season Two Premiere Date Set by Paramount+ for Jeremy Renner Series (Watch)

Paramount+ has set a premiere date for the second season of Mayor of Kingstown. The crime drama series, starring Jeremy Renner (above, right), will return on January 15th. Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen also star in the series which follows the McLusky family. They’re power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the only thriving business is incarceration.

Paramount+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Paramount+ today announced that the second season of its original drama series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN will debut Sunday, Jan. 15, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. An accompanying teaser was also released, featuring series stars Academy Award(R) nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest, previewing the aftermath of the prison riot from the first season’s finale. From co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The series also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Stephen Kay. The second season of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883 and the upcoming series TULSA KING, 1923, BASS REEVES, LIONESS, and LAND MAN. The first season of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.

Check out the teaser for season two below.

