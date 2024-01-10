La Brea: Season Three Ratings

Sci-fi shows on broadcast networks rarely last more than a season before they’re cancelled. However, La Brea survived to see a (shortened) third season that will wrap up this NBC series. Could La Brea be revived for a fourth season someday? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi disaster drama series, the La Brea TV show stars Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Chiké Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh Mckenzie, and Jon Seda, with Nicholas Gonzalez, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Natalie Zea. The story begins as a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, swallowing cars and buildings and separating the Harris family between two worlds. Mom Eve (Zea), teenage son Josh (Martin), and others fall into an unexplainable primeval land. On the surface, searching for answers, there’s teen daughter Izzy (Gorecki) and Gavin (Macken), her father who has a troubled past, as well as visions. In season three, Eve has been transported to a mysterious time via a portal. Josh, Izzy, and Gavin must work together to bring her back to 10,000 BC so the Harris family can finally reunite.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of La Brea on NBC averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.77 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



What do you think? Do you like the La Brea TV series on NBC? Should it be ending or renewed for a fourth season?