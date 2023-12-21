La Brea: Season Three; NBC Releases Teaser and Photos from Final Episodes (Watch)

La Brea is returning for its third and final season in January. Viewers of the NBC series are being given their first look at how the series will end in newly released photos and a trailer.

Starring Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore, the NBC series follows the survivors of a massive sink hole who find themselves sent back in time thousands of years. Season three of La Brea will find the survivors sent back even further in time.

Macken teased that viewers will see the story wrapped up in the series’ final six episodes. He also promised more action, dinosaurs, and time travel. Check out a recent interview with Deadline below.

Eoin Macken on saying goodbye to #LaBrea and teases the final season pic.twitter.com/uKkKREVq2o — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 15, 2023

The trailer and photos for La Brea season three are below. The series returns on January 9th.

What do you think? Have you followed this NBC series? Will you be sad to see it end in season three?