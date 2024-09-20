Sweetpea: Starz Releases New Drama’s Premiere Date, Trailer, and Key Art

Sweetpea has a premiere date. Starz has announced the arrival date of the new drama with the release of a new trailer and key art. The six-episode series will have its episodes released weekly starting October 10th.

The series stars Ella Purnell, Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey, Jeremy Swift, and Dustin Demri-Burns and follows a quiet wallflower who turns into a murderer.

The following was revealed about the plot of the Starz series:

“Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?”

The trailer and new key art for Sweetpea are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch Sweetpea when it arrives on Starz next month?