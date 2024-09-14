American Horror Stories: Season Three; FX Renews Spin-Off Series and Sets Premiere Date on Hulu

Hold onto your seats. American Horror Stories has been renewed for a third season by FX on Hulu, and five new episodes will be released next month.

A supernatural horror drama series, the American Horror Stories TV show is a spin-off of the long-running American Horror Story anthology series which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While American Horror Story tells tales that run for a full season of episodes, the spin-off is a weekly anthology series that features a different horror story in each episode. Some of the actors from the original AHS series take part in the spin-off. The cast of the second season includes Nico Greetham, Cody Fern, Denis O’Hare, Teddy Sears, Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Seth Gabel, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Spencer Neville, Rebecca Dayan, Austin Woods, Bella Thorne, Judith Light, Anthony De La Torre, Britt Lower, Quvenzhané Wallis, Dominique Jackson, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Derrick Aguis, Jessika Van, Genevieve Aitken, Maryssa Menendez, Raven Scott, Sarah Silva, Houston Jax Towe, Madison Iseman, Kristine Froseth, and Alicia Silverstone.

The third season of five episodes will drop on October 15th. The installments will feature an all-star cast, including Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber, June Squibb, and more.

What do you think? Have you watched the American Horror Stories TV show on Hulu? Are you glad to hear that this FX on Hulu series has been renewed for a third season?

