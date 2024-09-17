Time Bandits: Cancelled by Apple TV+; No Season Two for Fantasy Series

Time Bandits’ journey through time is coming to an end. Apple TV+ has canceled the fantasy series after one season, which premiered on the streaming service on July 24th.

Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills, and Imaan Hadchiti star in the series inspired by the 1981 film of the same name. Created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi, Time Bandits follows a team of time-traveling thieves looking for treasure.

Deadline revealed the following about the show’s cancellation:

“The development is not entirely surprising. Despite the nostalgia factor and mostly favorable reviews (78% on Rotten Tomatoes), Time Bandits, created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, did not attract large enough audience and was not able to crack Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings.”

