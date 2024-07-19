Lucky 13: Season One Ratings

ABC has introduced numerous game shows in recent years and the network has made a practice of airing several of them each summer. While they are relatively inexpensive to produce, it’s sometimes difficult for new formats to break through and draw decent ratings. Will Lucky 13 be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Lucky 13 TV series is co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez. The series is a high-stakes competition that tests contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a twist: Just how well do they know what they know? And, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If a player can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1 million cash prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

