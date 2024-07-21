Lucky 13: Season Two — Has the ABC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A primetime game show airing on the ABC television network, the Lucky 13 TV series is co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez. The series is a high-stakes competition that tests contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a twist: Just how well do they know what they know? And, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If a player can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1 million cash prize.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Lucky 13 averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.73 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Lucky 13 stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 21, 2024, Lucky 13 has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Lucky 13 for season two? This game show has a fun twist on the venerable quiz show format. While the network likes to sprinkle game shows across its schedule, particularly during the summer months, it’s difficult for new shows to gain traction in the ratings. I think Lucky 13’s fate could go either way. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lucky 13 cancellation or renewal news.



