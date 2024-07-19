Press Your Luck: Season Six Viewer Votes

The WHAMMY is looking to run an unlucky player’s day in the sixth season of the Press Your Luck TV show on ABC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Press Your Luck is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Press Your Luck here.

An ABC primetime game show, the Press Your Luck TV series is a revival of the 1980s daytime series. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the show features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a million dollars.





What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Press Your Luck TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Press Your Luck should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC?