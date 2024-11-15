Lucky 13: Cancelled; No Season Two for ABC Game Show Hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez

The Gina and Shaq team is breaking up. ABC has cancelled the Lucky 13 series, so it won’t return for a second season. The first season of ten episodes debuted in July.

A primetime game show, the Lucky 13 TV series is co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez. The series is a high-stakes competition that tests contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a twist: How well do they know what they know? And, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If players can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1 million cash prize.

Airing on Thursday nights over the summer, the first season of Lucky 13 averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.09 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

According to Deadline, the series didn’t generate enough ad revenue for Studio 1 (which funded the series) to take a chance on making a second season. ABC did not renew the show, and Studio 1 is restructuring its business to protect the Lucky 13 IP.

