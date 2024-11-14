Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Golden Bachelorette, The Masked Singer, Chicago Med, Survivor, Sullivan’s Crossing

Published:

The Golden Bachelorette TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: The Masked Singer, The Floor, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Sullivan’s Crossing, Abbott Elementary, The Golden Bachelorette, The Summit, and SurvivorSports: Inside the NFL.  Reruns: Doctor Odyssey.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



