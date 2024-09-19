The Golden Bachelorette: Season One Ratings

Last year, The Golden Bachelor was a big hit for ABC so it’s no surprise that the network would try another version with a female senior at its center. Will this version also be a success? Will The Golden Bachelorette be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, The Golden Bachelorette is a follow-up to last fall’s Golden Bachelor series. Hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer, this show spotlights a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years — 61-year-old Joan Vassos, a private school administrator and widow from Rockville, Maryland. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities. The 24 male participants include Bill Hernandez, Bob Kilroy, Charles “Chock” Chapple, Charles King, Charles Ling, Christopher Stallworth, Dan Roemer, David Huff, Gary Levingston, Gil Ramirez, Gregg Lassen, Guy Gansert, Jack Lencioni, Jonathan Rone, Jordan Heller, Keith Gordon, Ken O’Brien, Kim Buike, Mark Anderson, Michael Stevens, Pablo Gonzalez-Juana, Pascal Ibgui, and Ralph “RJ” Johnson.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 19, 2024, The Golden Bachelorette has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.