The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Eight Renewal and Premiere Date for ABC Game Show Hosted by Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan and a whole new batch of celebrities and contestants will be back for an eighth season next year. The $100,000 Pyramid has been renewed by ABC. The seventh season finished airing last December. No new episodes have aired in 2024.

A primetime game show, The $100,000 Pyramid TV series is the latest iteration of a format that launched in daytime in 1973. Strahan hosts this newest incarnation. The competition pits two teams of two — a contestant and a celebrity — against one another. In the main game, the partners take turns helping the other guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given to them by their teammates. The winning team then moves onto the Winner’s Circle with a pyramid-shaped gameboard. If a team can complete the pyramid’s six categories in 60 seconds, the contestant wins $50,000. If the contestant can win the second round of the main game (teamed with the other celebrity), they can win an additional $100,000. Seventh season celebrities include Jason Alexander, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lauren Ash, Joel Kim Booster, Wayne Brady, Dan Bucatinsky, Fortune Feimster, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ana Gasteyer, Tiffany Haddish, Oscar Nunez, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the seventh season of The $100,000 Pyramid averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The renewal doesn’t come much of a surprise as Strahan talked about filming 20 new episodes in May 2023. He wrote, “That’s a wrap on shooting season seven of The $100,000 Pyramid. We shot 20 shows over four days and couldn’t be more grateful to you all. So much goes into a show like this. I can’t thank our Pyramid team enough. We can never do this without each one of you. Special thank you to all our celebrity guests for coming on and winnowing our guests some $$$$!! And to everyone who tunes in each week to The $100,000 Pyramid, you are in for a treat for season seven. Coming soon to ABC. See you in the winner’s circle.”

The network only aired ten episodes for season seven, so the remaining ten have now been designated as season eight. Whether additional installments have been filmed to extend the new season is unknown.

Season eight of Pyramid launches on Sunday, March 9th.

What do you think? Do you look forward to seeing new episodes of The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC? Are you glad the game show has been renewed for an eighth season?

