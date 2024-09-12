All My Children: Reunion Movies for Cancelled Soap Opera Being Developed at Lifetime

Fans of All My Children may soon be headed back to Pine Valley. Reunion movies are being developed for the canceled soap opera, which will air on Lifetime.

The soap opera aired for 42 seasons, 41 of which were on ABC before it moved to an online format for its final season. Throughout its long run, well-known cast members included Susan Lucci, Kelly Ripa, Mark Conseulos, Cameron Mathison, David Canary, and more.

TV Line reported that two films for Lifetime are in development, one being holiday-themed.

This is not the first time a return to Pine Valley has been teased. In 2020, a possible primetime series for ABC, with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos behind it, was in development. That series did not move forward.

What do you think? Are you a fan of All My Children? Would you watch the new reunion movies on Lifetime?