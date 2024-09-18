The Witcher: Netflix Previews Sirens of the Deep Animated Movie

Fans of The Witcher are getting another look at the upcoming Sirens of the Deep animated film. Netflix released a brand-new clip from the film and announced its release date.

The new addition to The Witcher franchise will feature the voices of Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra from The Witcher series and Doug Cockle who voices Geralt of Rivia in the video games.

Cockle said the following about returning to the world of The Witcher for Sirens of the Deep, per Tudum:

“I am super excited to announce my return to the world of The Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again. I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!”

During the film, Geralt heads to a seaside village where he hired to investigate a series of attacks. While there, he finds himself dragged into the conflict between the humans and merpeople.

Sirens of the Deep arrives on February 11th. Check out the preview for the animated film below.

