And Just Like That: Season Three; Patti LuPone and More Join Sequel Series on Max

And Just Like That will return to Max later this year, and Carrie and her friends are facing big changes. Viewers will see new faces on the series when it returns for season three.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler star in the series, a sequel to the HBO series Sex and the City.

According to EW, Patti Lupone and Kristen Schaal will appear this season. Lupone’s role is being kept under wraps, but she will have a story arc this season. This season, Rosie O’Donnell, Cheri Oteri, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green are also joining the series.

Michael Patrick King teases what is ahead in season three in another EW report. He said the following about And Just Like That season three:

“I have no interest in torturing an audience too much. The Carrie-Aidan relationship is dramatic and exciting because it contains two points of view. I think half the fans who do not want Carrie to be in a relationship will be like, ‘Enough!’ The other half will understand that when you love somebody, what comes with them is their family. It’s an interesting thing when you have Carrie Bradshaw in love figuring out how to make this work when, at a certain age, everyone has a past. There are a couple of booby traps in the Carrie-Aidan history that we’re very aware of, as well. Dating at 50 is an interesting thing. We have married characters, we have single characters, we have characters trying to work their current relationships out. It is kind of a maze of how you move through the world at this point in your life. Carrie’s actually writing a new book and the voiceover is the way into the book. When we did voiceover on Sex in the City, Carrie had this overview of everything. She was telling you what to think and what to feel. For the first two seasons of And Just Like That, I took the voiceover away because I didn’t think she knew what she was feeling. She’s starting to feel things again and have an overview of where she is in the world. Writing a book is very private, and so, in an interesting way, it’s almost a direct, intimate conversation with the viewer. Maybe there are things she’s saying to the viewer that she wouldn’t say to even her best friends.”

And Just Like That will return later this year. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max series? Do you plan to watch season three?