Friday TV Ratings: Lopez vs Lopez, High Potential, SWAT, Inside the NFL, NCAA Basketball

Friday, January 3, 2025 ratings — New episodes: Happy’s Place and Lopez vs Lopez. Specials: The Greatest @HomeVideos: Cedy Awards. Sports: Inside the NFL and NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Ohio State. Reruns: SWAT, Fire Country, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Dateline NBC, 20/20, and High Potential.





Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?