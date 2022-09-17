Full Circle: Dennis Quaid Joins HBO Max Series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon



Full Circle has added another big name to its cast. Dennis Quaid is joining the upcoming HBO Max drama series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon. The cast already includes Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant.

Variety revealed the following about the plot of the HBO Max series:

An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

Full Circle was ordered to series in August 2021, and will have six episodes. Soderbergh will direct the limited series while Solomon will write it. Both will executive produce, with Casey Silver. The trio previously worked together on the No Sudden move film for HBO Max.

A premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series when it eventually debuts?