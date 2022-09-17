Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Full Circle: Dennis Quaid Joins HBO Max Series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon

by Regina Avalos,

HBO Max TV Shows: canceled or renewed?
Full Circle has added another big name to its cast. Dennis Quaid is joining the upcoming HBO Max drama series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon. The cast already includes Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant. 

Variety revealed the following about the plot of the HBO Max series:

An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

Full Circle was ordered to series in August 2021, and will have six episodes. Soderbergh will direct the limited series while Solomon will write it. Both will executive produce, with Casey Silver. The trio previously worked together on the No Sudden move film for HBO Max. 

A premiere date for the new series will be announced later. 

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series when it eventually debuts?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x