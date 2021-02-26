Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy: Season Two Renewal for CNN Series

Get ready to discover more of what Italy has to offer with Stanley Tucci. CNN has renewed the actor’s travel series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, for a second season. The series premiered earlier this month on the cable channel.

CNN revealed more about what is ahead on the series in a press release.

“At a time when almost everyone wishes they could travel, CNN’s newest Original Series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy debuted to widespread critical acclaim earlier this month and has been enthusiastically received by viewers. Today the network announced the series, which chronicles Tucci’s travels across Italy, will be picked up for a second season in 2022. Next season, Tucci will explore the culinary delights and cultures of several new regions throughout Italy, one of the world’s most fascinating and beautiful countries.”

What do you think? Have you watched the Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy TV series on CNN? Will you watch season two next year?