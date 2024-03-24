Erin & Aaron: Cancelled; No Season Two for Music Comedy Series on Nickelodeon

Erin & Aaron will not be returning for a second season. Nickelodeon has canceled the musical comedy series after one season, per Deadline.

Starring Ava Ro, Jensen Gering, Larisa Oleynik, David S Jung, and Pyper Braun, the series follows teenage stepsiblings as they deal with their parents marriage and share their passion for music to get them through it. Original songs were used throughout the season.

No additional details about the cancellation of the series were revealed, but low viewership is likely to blame. The twelve episode season arrived in April 2023 and had less than 100,000 viewers, per TV Line.

What do you think? Did you watch this Nickelodeon series? Did you want a second season?