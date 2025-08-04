Are You My First?: Hulu Reveals Cast of New Reality Series Hosted by Colton Underwood

Are You My First? is headed to Hulu. The new dating reality series, hosted by Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe, will feature 21 virgins hitting the beach and looking for the one to share that special moment with, finally.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming series:

Meet the largest group of eligible virgins ever assembled, arriving in a tropical paradise with their hearts open and their V-cards intact. From the producers of “Love Island USA” comes a groundbreaking new dating experiment, where virgin singles are free to explore their connections without judgment. Hosted by Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe, these sexy young singles embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey, packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find “the one.”

“Are You My First?” premieres all ten episodes August 18th on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ Internationally

Meet the 21 virgins set to hit the beach:

Andrew, 25, tech sales from Salt Lake City, Utah

Still looking for his “first” because he is saving it for the one who will be his forever

Brooklyn, 24, a dance teacher from Los Angeles, Calif.

Still looking for her “first” because she believes the right one is worth the wait

Carissa, 27, a photographer from Long Beach, Calif.

Still looking for her “first” because she’s holding out for the one who’s truly right

Deya, 28, a small business owner from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Still looking for her “first” because she wants a storybook love and fears giving it to someone who won’t last

Farha, 25, a writer and content creator from Miami, Fla.

Still looking for her “first” because, having grown up in a religious home and being a late bloomer, she figured if she waited this long, she may as well wait for true love

Godwin, 27, a real estate developer from Edison, N.J.

Still looking for his “first” because he enjoys the attention his virginity brings and is holding out for his queen

Hakeem, 27, a voiceover artist from Atlanta, Ga.

Still looking for his “first” because he knows the risks and isn’t approaching sex lightly

Jade, 28, Miss New Orleans USA and an NFL cheerleader from New Orleans, La.

Still looking for her “first” because she’s never been in a serious relationship

Jake, 32, a caregiver from Los Angeles, Calif.

Still looking for his “first” because his Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage

Katya, 28, a theatre artist from New York, N.Y.

Still looking for her “first” because everything is about sex except sex, sex is power

Krash, 24, a social media manager from Miami, Fla.

Still looking for his “first” because a strict upbringing taught him to wait for the right person

Layne, 24, a commercial pilot from Hammon, Okla.

Still looking for his “first” because he’s never had a serious girlfriend

Madi, 28, a marketing manager from Austin, Texas

Still looking for her “first” because she has a fear of intimacy and is waiting to meet her true love

Michael, 26, a tour guide and stand-up comedian from Austin, Texas

Still looking for his “first” because he’s working through a fear of intimacy

Mike, 34, Bachelorette alum, entrepreneur and gym owner from San Diego, Calif.

Still looking for his “first” because his Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage

Noah, 25, a business owner in San Clemente, Calif.

Still looking for his “first” because he has been waiting until marriage

Rachael, 30, a cocktail waitress from Tampa, Fla.

Still looking for her “first” as she navigates a health challenge that affects physical intimacy

Sara, 28, a student from San Diego, Calif.

Still looking for her “first” because she prioritized her studies growing up and is still holding out for love

Spencer, 25, a residential solar salesman from Boise, Idaho

Still looking for his “first” because he’s waiting for a connection to make that first experience fulfilling and meaningful

Ty, 25, a web developer from Provo, Utah

Still looking for his “first” because he’s chosen celibacy before marriage for religious reasons

Vivek, 23, a financial accountant from Los Angeles, Calif.

Still looking for his “first” because he’s waiting to share that moment with someone he truly trusts